Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

UPDATED GRANITE KITCHEN!2 - 2 bedrooms up or can be 3 bedrooms with one down with full bath or can be dining room, study. LARGE MASTER UP WITH FIREPLACE!SECURITY GATE FOR COVERED PARKING. Gleaming laminate floors in living, den with Fireplace.Brick floored entry. Stone Floor in Galley Kitchen and Breakfast area. Also includes Washer,Dryer and Refrigerator. COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, CLUB HOUSE,Easy to show.KB . HOA paid by Landlord.