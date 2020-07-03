All apartments in Dallas
10628 Pagewood Drive
10628 Pagewood Drive

10628 Pagewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10628 Pagewood Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Brookshire Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated left side duplex. Kitchen was gutted with new cabinetry and SS appliances. Large walk in pantry, W-D Connections Closet in kitchen. High end plank flooring in living, dining and hall area. New carpet in all bedrooms. Bathrooms were updated with new sinks, counters, toilets. Split bedroom plan. Large main living area has many windows and access to private side yard. 2 inch blinds, recent HVAC. 2 car garage too. **$1200 TENANT RENT CREDIT FOR MOVE IN BY JUNE 30, 2020 ON A 12 MONTH OR LONGER LEASE **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10628 Pagewood Drive have any available units?
10628 Pagewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10628 Pagewood Drive have?
Some of 10628 Pagewood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10628 Pagewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10628 Pagewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10628 Pagewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10628 Pagewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10628 Pagewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10628 Pagewood Drive offers parking.
Does 10628 Pagewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10628 Pagewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10628 Pagewood Drive have a pool?
No, 10628 Pagewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10628 Pagewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10628 Pagewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10628 Pagewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10628 Pagewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

