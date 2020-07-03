10628 Pagewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely updated left side duplex. Kitchen was gutted with new cabinetry and SS appliances. Large walk in pantry, W-D Connections Closet in kitchen. High end plank flooring in living, dining and hall area. New carpet in all bedrooms. Bathrooms were updated with new sinks, counters, toilets. Split bedroom plan. Large main living area has many windows and access to private side yard. 2 inch blinds, recent HVAC. 2 car garage too. **$1200 TENANT RENT CREDIT FOR MOVE IN BY JUNE 30, 2020 ON A 12 MONTH OR LONGER LEASE **