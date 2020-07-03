10578 High Hollows Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Pics listed under MLS# 14130029. This updated spacious 2 bed condo home is in an excellent location in N Dallas. Brand new wood floors, paint, gourmet kitchen with new counter tops, updated baths and huge patio offers you everything you would want. This is one of the largest condo in this community - they don't make them like this anymore! All utilities are included with HOA. Come relax and sip your coffee or tea on your private cozy patio or take a short walk to your community play and pool area. You are only minutes away from shopping, entertainment venues, hospitals and all major highways. This condo is perfect, stop by and view today you will not be disappointed!