All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10578 High Hollows Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10578 High Hollows Drive
Last updated January 21 2020 at 10:19 PM

10578 High Hollows Drive

10578 High Hollows Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10578 High Hollows Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Pics listed under MLS# 14130029. This updated spacious 2 bed condo home is in an excellent location in N Dallas. Brand new wood floors, paint, gourmet kitchen with new counter tops, updated baths and huge patio offers you everything you would want. This is one of the largest condo in this community - they don't make them like this anymore! All utilities are included with HOA. Come relax and sip your coffee or tea on your private cozy patio or take a short walk to your community play and pool area. You are only minutes away from shopping, entertainment venues, hospitals and all major highways. This condo is perfect, stop by and view today you will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10578 High Hollows Drive have any available units?
10578 High Hollows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10578 High Hollows Drive have?
Some of 10578 High Hollows Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10578 High Hollows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10578 High Hollows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10578 High Hollows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10578 High Hollows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10578 High Hollows Drive offer parking?
No, 10578 High Hollows Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10578 High Hollows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10578 High Hollows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10578 High Hollows Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10578 High Hollows Drive has a pool.
Does 10578 High Hollows Drive have accessible units?
No, 10578 High Hollows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10578 High Hollows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10578 High Hollows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Del Norte
5811 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Monaco On The Trail
3003 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
BELLA VILLA
5506 Miller Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Sophia
3136 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
Aura Bluffview
3900 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75220

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University