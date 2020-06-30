10562 High Hollows Drive

Amenities

ALL BILLS PAID Beautifully updated fully furnished 2 BR 1 bathroom condo in a quiet, gated community. This home features wood floors throughout and tile floors in the wet areas. Pendent lights accentuate the gorgeous eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinets and flat top electric stove. The master bedroom also has a HUGE walk-in closet. This condo is located 1.2 miles to Tex Health Presbyterian Hospital,1.7 miles to Northpark Mall,2.2 miles to Dallas Medical City Hospital,3.8 miles to Southern Methodist University,5 blocks to Walnut Hill DART Station,1 block from Tom Thumb Supermarket,1 block to a variety of restaurants, Lush greenery can be found throughout this community and this community features 2 large pools!