All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10562 High Hollows Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10562 High Hollows Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:10 AM

10562 High Hollows Drive

10562 High Hollows Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10562 High Hollows Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
ALL BILLS PAID Beautifully updated fully furnished 2 BR 1 bathroom condo in a quiet, gated community. This home features wood floors throughout and tile floors in the wet areas. Pendent lights accentuate the gorgeous eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinets and flat top electric stove. The master bedroom also has a HUGE walk-in closet. This condo is located 1.2 miles to Tex Health Presbyterian Hospital,1.7 miles to Northpark Mall,2.2 miles to Dallas Medical City Hospital,3.8 miles to Southern Methodist University,5 blocks to Walnut Hill DART Station,1 block from Tom Thumb Supermarket,1 block to a variety of restaurants, Lush greenery can be found throughout this community and this community features 2 large pools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10562 High Hollows Drive have any available units?
10562 High Hollows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10562 High Hollows Drive have?
Some of 10562 High Hollows Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10562 High Hollows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10562 High Hollows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10562 High Hollows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10562 High Hollows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10562 High Hollows Drive offer parking?
No, 10562 High Hollows Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10562 High Hollows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10562 High Hollows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10562 High Hollows Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10562 High Hollows Drive has a pool.
Does 10562 High Hollows Drive have accessible units?
No, 10562 High Hollows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10562 High Hollows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10562 High Hollows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Villa Piana Apartments
13500 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Broadstone 5151
5151 Bent Tree Forest Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Elise
1720 John West Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University