Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:19 PM

10547 Royal Club Lane

10547 Royal Club Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10547 Royal Club Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come home to a freshly remodeled home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Sparkman Club Estates. Updated kitchen features new cabinets, countertops, floors, light fixtures and new LG appliances. Freshly painted interior and exterior with LED and recessed lighting. Downstairs boasts three living spaces and two dining spaces with a great open floor plan. Upstairs has two well sized bedrooms with a shared bathroom. The backyard has a nice fenced in yard with a green house and extra storage shed. Lastly the driveway and patio were just re-finshed so there is abundant space for entertaining and playing. Sparkman Club also features a nice neighborhood park and pool (must join hoa for pool access).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10547 Royal Club Lane have any available units?
10547 Royal Club Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10547 Royal Club Lane have?
Some of 10547 Royal Club Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10547 Royal Club Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10547 Royal Club Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10547 Royal Club Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10547 Royal Club Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10547 Royal Club Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10547 Royal Club Lane offers parking.
Does 10547 Royal Club Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10547 Royal Club Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10547 Royal Club Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10547 Royal Club Lane has a pool.
Does 10547 Royal Club Lane have accessible units?
No, 10547 Royal Club Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10547 Royal Club Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10547 Royal Club Lane has units with dishwashers.

