10547 Royal Club Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Come home to a freshly remodeled home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Sparkman Club Estates. Updated kitchen features new cabinets, countertops, floors, light fixtures and new LG appliances. Freshly painted interior and exterior with LED and recessed lighting. Downstairs boasts three living spaces and two dining spaces with a great open floor plan. Upstairs has two well sized bedrooms with a shared bathroom. The backyard has a nice fenced in yard with a green house and extra storage shed. Lastly the driveway and patio were just re-finshed so there is abundant space for entertaining and playing. Sparkman Club also features a nice neighborhood park and pool (must join hoa for pool access).