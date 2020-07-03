All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10544 Stone Canyon Road

10544 Stone Canyon Rd · No Longer Available
Location

10544 Stone Canyon Rd, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
ALL UTILITIES PAID!! 1 1 1CP STACK WASHER DRYER; STAINLESS APPLIANC ES; TILE FLOORS; BATHROOM COMPLETE WITH TUB,TILE,TOILET VANITY, AND FIXTURES; VERY LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET; UPPER UNIT WITH POOL VIEW; VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10544 Stone Canyon Road have any available units?
10544 Stone Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10544 Stone Canyon Road have?
Some of 10544 Stone Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10544 Stone Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
10544 Stone Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10544 Stone Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 10544 Stone Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10544 Stone Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 10544 Stone Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 10544 Stone Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10544 Stone Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10544 Stone Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 10544 Stone Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 10544 Stone Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 10544 Stone Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10544 Stone Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10544 Stone Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.

