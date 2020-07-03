All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10534 Stone Canyon Road

10534 Stone Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

10534 Stone Canyon Road, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Wow! Don't miss this beautifully updated condo in a GATED community with all UTILITIES INCLUDED! Kitchen boasts new STAINLESS STEEL refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and micorwave; decorative shelving; as well as recently replaced counter tops! BEAUTIFUL BATHROOM updated with GRANITE topped vanity with attractive plumbing and lighting fixtures! Fabulous TILE floors, fresh PAINT and fresh an decorative WINDOW TREATMENTS throughout! Unbelievably HUGE custom master closet with built in shelves and ample clothes rods! One assigned parking space! Two pools! Beautiful courtyard! REFRIGERATOR included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10534 Stone Canyon Road have any available units?
10534 Stone Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10534 Stone Canyon Road have?
Some of 10534 Stone Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10534 Stone Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
10534 Stone Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10534 Stone Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 10534 Stone Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10534 Stone Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 10534 Stone Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 10534 Stone Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10534 Stone Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10534 Stone Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 10534 Stone Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 10534 Stone Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 10534 Stone Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10534 Stone Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10534 Stone Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.

