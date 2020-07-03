10534 Stone Canyon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Wow! Don't miss this beautifully updated condo in a GATED community with all UTILITIES INCLUDED! Kitchen boasts new STAINLESS STEEL refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and micorwave; decorative shelving; as well as recently replaced counter tops! BEAUTIFUL BATHROOM updated with GRANITE topped vanity with attractive plumbing and lighting fixtures! Fabulous TILE floors, fresh PAINT and fresh an decorative WINDOW TREATMENTS throughout! Unbelievably HUGE custom master closet with built in shelves and ample clothes rods! One assigned parking space! Two pools! Beautiful courtyard! REFRIGERATOR included!