10529 Sinclair Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous drive up gives way to light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated across from a greenbelt. Kitchen features quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and ample storage. Large living area with floor to ceiling brick fireplace and overlooks huge 500 sqft enclosed sunroom which makes perfect for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms, gorgeous hardwoods, plantation shutters, expansive laundry room including washer and dryer that could double as a study. Detached 2 car garage, lush landscaping, make this a must see! Just minutes to downtown, White Rock Lake, hike & bike trails, and so much more!