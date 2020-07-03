All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 24 2019 at 2:54 AM

10529 Sinclair Avenue

10529 Sinclair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10529 Sinclair Avenue, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous drive up gives way to light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated across from a greenbelt. Kitchen features quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and ample storage. Large living area with floor to ceiling brick fireplace and overlooks huge 500 sqft enclosed sunroom which makes perfect for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms, gorgeous hardwoods, plantation shutters, expansive laundry room including washer and dryer that could double as a study. Detached 2 car garage, lush landscaping, make this a must see! Just minutes to downtown, White Rock Lake, hike & bike trails, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10529 Sinclair Avenue have any available units?
10529 Sinclair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10529 Sinclair Avenue have?
Some of 10529 Sinclair Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10529 Sinclair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10529 Sinclair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10529 Sinclair Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10529 Sinclair Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10529 Sinclair Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10529 Sinclair Avenue offers parking.
Does 10529 Sinclair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10529 Sinclair Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10529 Sinclair Avenue have a pool?
No, 10529 Sinclair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10529 Sinclair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10529 Sinclair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10529 Sinclair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10529 Sinclair Avenue has units with dishwashers.

