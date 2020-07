Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated hot tub oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Magnificent Mid-Century Modern with hardwoods throughout. Floor to ceiling windows flood this open floor plan with natural light. A cooks dream gourmet kitchen with island, quartz counter tops, and high-end appliances! Spa-like master suite with updated master bath with walk-through master closest. Amazing backyard off living and dining is perfect for entertaining and completes this modern gem.