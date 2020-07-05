All apartments in Dallas
10515 Eastcrest Lane

Location

10515 Eastcrest Lane, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

10515 Eastcrest Lane Available 05/15/19 *COMING SOON* CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 3/2 WITH BONUS ROOM! - Adorable 3/2 with fresh renovations! Large open living space, gated backyard and driveway, new everything-don't miss your opportunity!!

Nearby schools include Gilbert Cuellar Senior Elementary School, William M Anderson Elementary School and St Augustine Catholic School. The closest grocery stores are Mom's Grocery, A1 Food Mart and Fiesta Food Store. Nearby coffee shops include Yards Balch Springs, 7-Eleven and Peggy's Country Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Tacos Tito, Casa Del Lago and McDonalds. 10515 Eastcrest Ln is near Pemberton Hill Park, Paul Quinn College and Sargent Park.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

(RLNE2799793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

