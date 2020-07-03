All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10515 Berry Knoll Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10515 Berry Knoll Drive
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:21 PM

10515 Berry Knoll Drive

10515 Berry Knoll Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10515 Berry Knoll Dr, Dallas, TX 75230
Brookshire Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom- 2.5 Bath-2100 sqft Duplex. Completely updated in 2019. Shaded cul-de-sac lot adjacent to prestigious Preston Hollow. Spacious private fenced backyard. Matching slate-like tile flooring carries the inside out to a canopy covered terrace. This charming duplex offers a 2-car garage attached rear entry. Openers included. Kitchen offers Double Ovens, Built-in Microwave, Stainless Appliances and new Stone-like countertops with a great breakfast bar. Full Utility room with lots of storage. Refrigerator, top loading washer and dryer all included. Neighborhood: close to Trader Joe's, Northpark, Whole Foods and a multitude of Restaurants. Walking distance to schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10515 Berry Knoll Drive have any available units?
10515 Berry Knoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10515 Berry Knoll Drive have?
Some of 10515 Berry Knoll Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10515 Berry Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10515 Berry Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10515 Berry Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10515 Berry Knoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10515 Berry Knoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10515 Berry Knoll Drive offers parking.
Does 10515 Berry Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10515 Berry Knoll Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10515 Berry Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 10515 Berry Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10515 Berry Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 10515 Berry Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10515 Berry Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10515 Berry Knoll Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex Design District
120 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Villa Piana Apartments
13500 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Hidden Oaks
9236 Church Rd
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University