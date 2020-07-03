10515 Berry Knoll Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom- 2.5 Bath-2100 sqft Duplex. Completely updated in 2019. Shaded cul-de-sac lot adjacent to prestigious Preston Hollow. Spacious private fenced backyard. Matching slate-like tile flooring carries the inside out to a canopy covered terrace. This charming duplex offers a 2-car garage attached rear entry. Openers included. Kitchen offers Double Ovens, Built-in Microwave, Stainless Appliances and new Stone-like countertops with a great breakfast bar. Full Utility room with lots of storage. Refrigerator, top loading washer and dryer all included. Neighborhood: close to Trader Joe's, Northpark, Whole Foods and a multitude of Restaurants. Walking distance to schools.