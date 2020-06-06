All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

10514 Hermosa Drive

10514 Hermosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10514 Hermosa Drive, Dallas, TX 75218

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Large, cute and well maintained four bedroom, two full bath home for lease. Hardwood and ceramic floors thru out the home. Ceiling fans, blinds, walk in closets. The home includes a refrigerator and microwave. Landlord maintains the lawn. Lots of off street parking, huge fenced backyard. The larger storage room is not included with the lease. The smaller storage shed IS included with the lease. Great location, great schools, great shopping. Ease access to several highways for an easy commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10514 Hermosa Drive have any available units?
10514 Hermosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10514 Hermosa Drive have?
Some of 10514 Hermosa Drive's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10514 Hermosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10514 Hermosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10514 Hermosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10514 Hermosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10514 Hermosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10514 Hermosa Drive offers parking.
Does 10514 Hermosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10514 Hermosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10514 Hermosa Drive have a pool?
No, 10514 Hermosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10514 Hermosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 10514 Hermosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10514 Hermosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10514 Hermosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

