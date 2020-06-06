10514 Hermosa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Large, cute and well maintained four bedroom, two full bath home for lease. Hardwood and ceramic floors thru out the home. Ceiling fans, blinds, walk in closets. The home includes a refrigerator and microwave. Landlord maintains the lawn. Lots of off street parking, huge fenced backyard. The larger storage room is not included with the lease. The smaller storage shed IS included with the lease. Great location, great schools, great shopping. Ease access to several highways for an easy commute.