Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath with pool in great neighborhood just a few blocks off Midway and south of Royal lane. 2530 sqft. Bathrooms have been updated, hardwood floors throughout, three living areas, formal dining, updated appliances with lush landscaping. Pool Maintenance included. Pets are on a case by case basis. Seller will consider short term leasing