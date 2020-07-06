All apartments in Dallas
10317 Mapleridge Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10317 Mapleridge Dr

10317 Mapleridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10317 Mapleridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great home conveniently located near I635 and Plano Rd. in Dallas. Hardwood flooring through out home. 4 bedrooms, 5th room can be 2nd living area, office or another bedroom. Granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Come with dishwasher and gas cooktop stove. Cozy woodburning fireplace and spacious formal dining area will fit a very large table and china cabinet. You will appreciate the long driveway that will accommodate additional cars and rear parking. Come see before it's gone!EXCLUSIONS: Washer and dryer and storage building in backyard.Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/10317-mapleridge-dr

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/10317-mapleridge-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10317 Mapleridge Dr have any available units?
10317 Mapleridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10317 Mapleridge Dr have?
Some of 10317 Mapleridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10317 Mapleridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10317 Mapleridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10317 Mapleridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10317 Mapleridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10317 Mapleridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10317 Mapleridge Dr offers parking.
Does 10317 Mapleridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10317 Mapleridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10317 Mapleridge Dr have a pool?
No, 10317 Mapleridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10317 Mapleridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 10317 Mapleridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10317 Mapleridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10317 Mapleridge Dr has units with dishwashers.

