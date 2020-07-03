All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 17 2019 at 4:53 AM

10309 Carry Back Circle

10309 Carry Back Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10309 Carry Back Circle, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Executive home in desirable Chapel Downs featuring a reimagined contemporary open floor plan! The dramatic kitchen features ebony & gray painted cabinetry & stainless appliances - with an oversized island. The attractive den has a fireplace with gas logs and atrium doors leading to the patio & yard. Fresh light gray paint throughout, wood plank floors & plantation shutters! You will get chills when you see the master suite with vaulted ceiling, wood floors, private contemporary bath & walk-in closet with custom closet system! Guest baths redone as well! Stone patio & huge backyard with board on board fence! Metal roof, foundation work w warranty, sewer line repairs, '16 HVAC, updated electrical, landscaping..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10309 Carry Back Circle have any available units?
10309 Carry Back Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10309 Carry Back Circle have?
Some of 10309 Carry Back Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10309 Carry Back Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10309 Carry Back Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10309 Carry Back Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10309 Carry Back Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10309 Carry Back Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10309 Carry Back Circle offers parking.
Does 10309 Carry Back Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10309 Carry Back Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10309 Carry Back Circle have a pool?
No, 10309 Carry Back Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10309 Carry Back Circle have accessible units?
No, 10309 Carry Back Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10309 Carry Back Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10309 Carry Back Circle has units with dishwashers.

