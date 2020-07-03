10309 Carry Back Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Executive home in desirable Chapel Downs featuring a reimagined contemporary open floor plan! The dramatic kitchen features ebony & gray painted cabinetry & stainless appliances - with an oversized island. The attractive den has a fireplace with gas logs and atrium doors leading to the patio & yard. Fresh light gray paint throughout, wood plank floors & plantation shutters! You will get chills when you see the master suite with vaulted ceiling, wood floors, private contemporary bath & walk-in closet with custom closet system! Guest baths redone as well! Stone patio & huge backyard with board on board fence! Metal roof, foundation work w warranty, sewer line repairs, '16 HVAC, updated electrical, landscaping..