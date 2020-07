Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This very nice Casa View home nicely updated. The kitchen has granite counters and updated cabinets and appliances. The master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet. This home also has a remodeled bathroom with ceramic tile floor and tub surround, granite topped vanity. Huge lot with lots of trees.