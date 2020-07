Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Kessler Tudor.2 bedr den-sun room, 1 full bath,detached garage. Bonus sunroom with ceramic tiled floor and central ac, so you could utilize the room. Bathr has original tiles around the tub and floor. White appliances; gas stove, dw, mw, washer and dryer and refrigerator. Hardwoods through out the house. Central heat and air.