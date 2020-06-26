All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10216 Regal Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10216 Regal Oaks Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

10216 Regal Oaks Drive

10216 Regal Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10216 Regal Oaks Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful 1-1 condo in North Dallas! Furnished but Tenant may pick and choose which furniture stays. Trendy tiled floors, gorgeous granite countertops, stainless appliances, private courtyard and more! Spacious living offers leather seating and stylish decor. Cute dining showcases wall art and a charming seating area. Lovely kitchen features white cabinets, designer tile backsplash plus refrigerator included. Nice sized master has a 6x5 walk-in closet with stackable washer and dryer. Pretty bath with granite, covered assigned parking, community pool, park, playground and more! One small pet under 30 lbs considered. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10216 Regal Oaks Drive have any available units?
10216 Regal Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10216 Regal Oaks Drive have?
Some of 10216 Regal Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10216 Regal Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10216 Regal Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10216 Regal Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10216 Regal Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10216 Regal Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10216 Regal Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 10216 Regal Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10216 Regal Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10216 Regal Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10216 Regal Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 10216 Regal Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 10216 Regal Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10216 Regal Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10216 Regal Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone LTD
305 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Digit 1919
1919 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75215
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy
Dallas, TX 75253
Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St
Dallas, TX 75219
Axis at Wycliff
4343 Congress Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
The Vista
2345 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Magnolia at Inwood Village
7606 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
The 23
2370 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University