Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:39 AM

10214 Linkwood Drive

10214 Linkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10214 Linkwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love this charming L-Streets home, walking distance to coveted Lake Highlands Elem. and close to all that White Rock Lake has to offer! Wood flooring, updated baths, and large family room make this a wonderful place to call home, and a great way to get into Richardson ISD and popular L-Streets neighborhood. Refrigerator, microwave, and yard care INCLUDED! Kitchen has gas stove, pantry, eat-in breakfast bar, and room for a full sized washer & dryer. Walk out to your HUGE fenced backyard and enjoy the sunshine, or go for a walk in your wonderful new neighborhood. 3rd bedroom would be great as an office or as a child's bedroom. New roof and attic has radiant barrier for energy efficiency. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10214 Linkwood Drive have any available units?
10214 Linkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10214 Linkwood Drive have?
Some of 10214 Linkwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10214 Linkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10214 Linkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10214 Linkwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10214 Linkwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10214 Linkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10214 Linkwood Drive offers parking.
Does 10214 Linkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10214 Linkwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10214 Linkwood Drive have a pool?
No, 10214 Linkwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10214 Linkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10214 Linkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10214 Linkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10214 Linkwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

