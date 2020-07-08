10214 Linkwood Drive

Amenities
You'll love this charming L-Streets home, walking distance to coveted Lake Highlands Elem. and close to all that White Rock Lake has to offer! Wood flooring, updated baths, and large family room make this a wonderful place to call home, and a great way to get into Richardson ISD and popular L-Streets neighborhood. Refrigerator, microwave, and yard care INCLUDED! Kitchen has gas stove, pantry, eat-in breakfast bar, and room for a full sized washer & dryer. Walk out to your HUGE fenced backyard and enjoy the sunshine, or go for a walk in your wonderful new neighborhood. 3rd bedroom would be great as an office or as a child's bedroom. New roof and attic has radiant barrier for energy efficiency. Come see it today!