Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage oven

Fabulous Lake Highlands Estates home offers Relaxed Living in the City! Front and Back Patios have Lovely Tree Shaded Views. The interior of this Home has Wood Floors, Lots of Windows and a Great Layout! Kitchen and Bathroom have Granite Counters! Kitchen opens to Breakfast Room and Den, and Overlooks the Fenced Backyard. Formal Living & Dining have Front Views. Master Bedroom has its own Bath! Bonus Room in Garage(20x12). Located by White Rock Lake! Large Fenced Backyard!