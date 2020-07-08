All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:26 AM

Location

10136 Cromwell Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Taken to the studs, updated with no expenses spared. Open and airy with large living area with floor to ceiling windows that open to deck and expansive multi-level landscaped backyard with highly coveted creek view. Kitchen is open and spacious and features a large island and stainless steel appliances. Split bedrooms allow for maximum privacy. Each bedroom is spacious with lots of natural light. Master has a room enough for an engaging sitting room. Master bath features separate shower and tub and dual sinks. Front yard is fenced and gated, ideal for pets and kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10136 Cromwell Drive have any available units?
10136 Cromwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10136 Cromwell Drive have?
Some of 10136 Cromwell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10136 Cromwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10136 Cromwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10136 Cromwell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10136 Cromwell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10136 Cromwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10136 Cromwell Drive offers parking.
Does 10136 Cromwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10136 Cromwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10136 Cromwell Drive have a pool?
No, 10136 Cromwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10136 Cromwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 10136 Cromwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10136 Cromwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10136 Cromwell Drive has units with dishwashers.

