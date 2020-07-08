10136 Cromwell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Taken to the studs, updated with no expenses spared. Open and airy with large living area with floor to ceiling windows that open to deck and expansive multi-level landscaped backyard with highly coveted creek view. Kitchen is open and spacious and features a large island and stainless steel appliances. Split bedrooms allow for maximum privacy. Each bedroom is spacious with lots of natural light. Master has a room enough for an engaging sitting room. Master bath features separate shower and tub and dual sinks. Front yard is fenced and gated, ideal for pets and kids.