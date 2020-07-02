All apartments in Dallas
Location

10130 Eastwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated 3 bedroom near White Rock Lake! Super clean living room with hardwood flooring open to dining room with built-in shelving and mirrors. New landscaping, light fixtures, fresh paint, hardwoods & fans in every room. Newly renovated kitchen with marble counter tops, stainless steel side by side refrigerator (brand new included), New Gas stove (brand new), Washer, Dryers (brand new included) & New white blinds in every room. Huge fenced in backyard & 1 car garage, clean, newly painted. Nice neighborhood with mature trees. Minutes from white rock lake and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10130 Eastwood Drive have any available units?
10130 Eastwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10130 Eastwood Drive have?
Some of 10130 Eastwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10130 Eastwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10130 Eastwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10130 Eastwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10130 Eastwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10130 Eastwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10130 Eastwood Drive offers parking.
Does 10130 Eastwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10130 Eastwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10130 Eastwood Drive have a pool?
No, 10130 Eastwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10130 Eastwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10130 Eastwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10130 Eastwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10130 Eastwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

