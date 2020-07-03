10040 Spokane Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

One of a kind House in fantastic centrally located neighborhood sought after Chapel Downs, & ready to be called home for happy future tenants. Such a beautiful curb appeal with a large driveway and a hidden rear two-car garage. Once entering from the foyer, you will notice the open welcoming layout, featuring outstanding hardwood flooring throughout the living room, dining, & kitchen. A stunning decorative natural stone fireplace just adjacent to this gourmet dream kitchen with breakfast bar looking over the spacious living area, large dining is awaiting for great dinners & entertaining. Walk towards the hallway to the bedrooms & the master suite featuring granite countertops & stylish design. So much to list!