Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

10040 Spokane Circle

10040 Spokane Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10040 Spokane Circle, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of a kind House in fantastic centrally located neighborhood sought after Chapel Downs, & ready to be called home for happy future tenants. Such a beautiful curb appeal with a large driveway and a hidden rear two-car garage. Once entering from the foyer, you will notice the open welcoming layout, featuring outstanding hardwood flooring throughout the living room, dining, & kitchen. A stunning decorative natural stone fireplace just adjacent to this gourmet dream kitchen with breakfast bar looking over the spacious living area, large dining is awaiting for great dinners & entertaining. Walk towards the hallway to the bedrooms & the master suite featuring granite countertops & stylish design. So much to list!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10040 Spokane Circle have any available units?
10040 Spokane Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10040 Spokane Circle have?
Some of 10040 Spokane Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10040 Spokane Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10040 Spokane Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10040 Spokane Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10040 Spokane Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10040 Spokane Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10040 Spokane Circle offers parking.
Does 10040 Spokane Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10040 Spokane Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10040 Spokane Circle have a pool?
No, 10040 Spokane Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10040 Spokane Circle have accessible units?
No, 10040 Spokane Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10040 Spokane Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10040 Spokane Circle has units with dishwashers.

