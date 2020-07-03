All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 1 2019 at 5:33 AM

1001 Haines Avenue

1001 Haines Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Haines Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Kidd Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful historic first floor duplex just blocks from popular Bishop Arts district. Bright, spacious rooms with gleaming hardwoods, tons of windows, good storage, and private laundry. Separate dining room could make an excellent home office, or guest room. All appliances included. One dog or cat under 20 lbs allowed with deposit. Fenced backyard with shared, shady patio for outdoor relaxing. Just a 4 block walk to the vibrant Bishop Arts District. Live in an Historic building in a contemporary location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Haines Avenue have any available units?
1001 Haines Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Haines Avenue have?
Some of 1001 Haines Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Haines Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Haines Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Haines Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Haines Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Haines Avenue offer parking?
No, 1001 Haines Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Haines Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Haines Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Haines Avenue have a pool?
No, 1001 Haines Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Haines Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1001 Haines Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Haines Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Haines Avenue has units with dishwashers.

