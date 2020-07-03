1001 Haines Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful historic first floor duplex just blocks from popular Bishop Arts district. Bright, spacious rooms with gleaming hardwoods, tons of windows, good storage, and private laundry. Separate dining room could make an excellent home office, or guest room. All appliances included. One dog or cat under 20 lbs allowed with deposit. Fenced backyard with shared, shady patio for outdoor relaxing. Just a 4 block walk to the vibrant Bishop Arts District. Live in an Historic building in a contemporary location!