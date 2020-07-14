All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Walnut Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Walnut Park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Walnut Park

12101 N Lamar Blvd · (512) 412-3531
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12101 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78753

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1435 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 1436 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 1126 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1439 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 1316 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 1531 · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1122 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walnut Park.

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
game room
google fiber
online portal
package receiving
pool table
sauna
shuffle board
trash valet
Walnut Park is conveniently located on North Lamar Boulevard across from the 293-acre Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park and just south of Yager Lane near numerous shops and restaurants. Only 11 miles from downtown Austin, the heavily-wooded site borders Walnut Creek and offers residents inspiring views in an unparalleled, secluded community. In addition to resort spa amenities, the interiors are built and designed to condominium specifications with energy efficient features, stunning detail and upgraded finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months and 6 months $100.00 premium each month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $150.00 Application fee
Deposit: 1 bedroom $150.00, 1 bedroom/Den $200.00, 2 bedroom $250.00-$350.00
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $10 Trash, $3 Pest Control Processing Fees Apply
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restriction 85 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $250
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions and 85 lbs
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $250
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage $55-$75

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Walnut Park have any available units?
Walnut Park has 33 units available starting at $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Walnut Park have?
Some of Walnut Park's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walnut Park currently offering any rent specials?
Walnut Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walnut Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Walnut Park is pet friendly.
Does Walnut Park offer parking?
Yes, Walnut Park offers parking.
Does Walnut Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Walnut Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Walnut Park have a pool?
Yes, Walnut Park has a pool.
Does Walnut Park have accessible units?
Yes, Walnut Park has accessible units.
Does Walnut Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Walnut Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Walnut Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emerson Apartments
1919 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Timbercreek Apartments
614 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
The Grand at the Domain
11009 Alterra Parkway
Austin, TX 78758
Cascade
1221 Algarita Ave
Austin, TX 78704
River Stone Ranch
5701 S Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78749
The Village at Gracy Farms
2600 Gracy Farms Ln
Austin, TX 78758
24 Flats
1515 Palma Plz
Austin, TX 78703
Social, The
1817 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity