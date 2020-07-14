Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse conference room game room google fiber online portal package receiving pool table sauna shuffle board trash valet

Walnut Park is conveniently located on North Lamar Boulevard across from the 293-acre Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park and just south of Yager Lane near numerous shops and restaurants. Only 11 miles from downtown Austin, the heavily-wooded site borders Walnut Creek and offers residents inspiring views in an unparalleled, secluded community. In addition to resort spa amenities, the interiors are built and designed to condominium specifications with energy efficient features, stunning detail and upgraded finishes.