Walnut Park

Lease Length: 12 months and 6 months $100.00 premium each monthPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $150.00 Application fee
Deposit: 1 bedroom $150.00, 1 bedroom/Den $200.00, 2 bedroom $250.00-$350.00
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $10 Trash, $3 Pest Control Processing Fees Apply
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restriction 85 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $250
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions and 85 lbs
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $250
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage $55-$75