All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
Villas of La Costa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Villas of La Costa
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

Villas of La Costa

1016 Camino La Costa · (512) 318-2701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
St. Johns
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1016 Camino La Costa, Austin, TX 78752
St. Johns

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Villas of La Costa have any available units?
Villas of La Costa has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is Villas of La Costa currently offering any rent specials?
Villas of La Costa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas of La Costa pet-friendly?
No, Villas of La Costa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does Villas of La Costa offer parking?
No, Villas of La Costa does not offer parking.
Does Villas of La Costa have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas of La Costa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas of La Costa have a pool?
No, Villas of La Costa does not have a pool.
Does Villas of La Costa have accessible units?
No, Villas of La Costa does not have accessible units.
Does Villas of La Costa have units with dishwashers?
No, Villas of La Costa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Villas of La Costa have units with air conditioning?
No, Villas of La Costa does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Argosy at Crestview
1003 Justin Ln
Austin, TX 78757
Bridge at Harris Ridge
1501 West Howard Lane
Austin, TX 78753
The Sidney
4605 Avenue A
Austin, TX 78751
Ovation
2425 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Baxter at Westwood
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78750
River Stone Ranch
5701 S Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78749
The Magnolia at Crestview
7400 North Lamar Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
Bexley 3Five
8003 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78744

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak HillPleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwoodEast Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-TexasThe University of Texas at Austin