Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Villas of La Costa
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM
Check Availability

Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Villas of La Costa
1016 Camino La Costa
·
(512) 318-2701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1016 Camino La Costa, Austin, TX 78752
St. Johns
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza
1 Bedroom
Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now
$895
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Villas of La Costa have any available units?
Villas of La Costa has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is Villas of La Costa currently offering any rent specials?
Villas of La Costa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas of La Costa pet-friendly?
No, Villas of La Costa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does Villas of La Costa offer parking?
No, Villas of La Costa does not offer parking.
Does Villas of La Costa have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas of La Costa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas of La Costa have a pool?
No, Villas of La Costa does not have a pool.
Does Villas of La Costa have accessible units?
No, Villas of La Costa does not have accessible units.
Does Villas of La Costa have units with dishwashers?
No, Villas of La Costa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Villas of La Costa have units with air conditioning?
No, Villas of La Costa does not have units with air conditioning.
