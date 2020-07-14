All apartments in Austin
The Terrace At Walnut Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:58 PM

The Terrace At Walnut Creek

8712 Old Manor Road · (928) 238-5371
Location

8712 Old Manor Road, Austin, TX 78724

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Terrace At Walnut Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Start a brand-new chapter at The Terrace at Walnut Creek Apartments. Experience what affordable luxury looks and feels like from our modern 1, 2, 3 or 4-bedroom apartments nestled in a controlled-access community with unmatched amenities. From enjoying a cup of coffee on your private balcony and entertaining friends in your spacious open home, to cooling off in the sparkling swimming pool and pumping iron in the 24-hour fitness center, The Terrace at Walnut Creek has it all!

Our units are the epitome of comfortable living. Entertain guests in your spacious living room or stay on top of deadlines in the business center. Spend time with your kids on the playground or prepare a delicious meal to enjoy with all your family in the fully-equipped kitchen. The apartments will impress you with their elegant look and the cheerful vibe given by the open-concept layouts, the large windows, and the sky-high 9-foot ceilings

Located in a quiet neighborhood right by the Manor Expressway, The

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $15.50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom), $400 (4 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Terrace At Walnut Creek have any available units?
The Terrace At Walnut Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does The Terrace At Walnut Creek have?
Some of The Terrace At Walnut Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Terrace At Walnut Creek currently offering any rent specials?
The Terrace At Walnut Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Terrace At Walnut Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, The Terrace At Walnut Creek is pet friendly.
Does The Terrace At Walnut Creek offer parking?
Yes, The Terrace At Walnut Creek offers parking.
Does The Terrace At Walnut Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Terrace At Walnut Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Terrace At Walnut Creek have a pool?
Yes, The Terrace At Walnut Creek has a pool.
Does The Terrace At Walnut Creek have accessible units?
No, The Terrace At Walnut Creek does not have accessible units.
Does The Terrace At Walnut Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, The Terrace At Walnut Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
