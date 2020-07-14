Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

Start a brand-new chapter at The Terrace at Walnut Creek Apartments. Experience what affordable luxury looks and feels like from our modern 1, 2, 3 or 4-bedroom apartments nestled in a controlled-access community with unmatched amenities. From enjoying a cup of coffee on your private balcony and entertaining friends in your spacious open home, to cooling off in the sparkling swimming pool and pumping iron in the 24-hour fitness center, The Terrace at Walnut Creek has it all!



Our units are the epitome of comfortable living. Entertain guests in your spacious living room or stay on top of deadlines in the business center. Spend time with your kids on the playground or prepare a delicious meal to enjoy with all your family in the fully-equipped kitchen. The apartments will impress you with their elegant look and the cheerful vibe given by the open-concept layouts, the large windows, and the sky-high 9-foot ceilings



Located in a quiet neighborhood right by the Manor Expressway, The