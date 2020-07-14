Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Terrace At Walnut Creek.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Start a brand-new chapter at The Terrace at Walnut Creek Apartments. Experience what affordable luxury looks and feels like from our modern 1, 2, 3 or 4-bedroom apartments nestled in a controlled-access community with unmatched amenities. From enjoying a cup of coffee on your private balcony and entertaining friends in your spacious open home, to cooling off in the sparkling swimming pool and pumping iron in the 24-hour fitness center, The Terrace at Walnut Creek has it all!
Our units are the epitome of comfortable living. Entertain guests in your spacious living room or stay on top of deadlines in the business center. Spend time with your kids on the playground or prepare a delicious meal to enjoy with all your family in the fully-equipped kitchen. The apartments will impress you with their elegant look and the cheerful vibe given by the open-concept layouts, the large windows, and the sky-high 9-foot ceilings
Located in a quiet neighborhood right by the Manor Expressway, The
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)