Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

The Muse at SoCo

1007 S Congress Ave · (512) 270-7168
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: muse99 - Look and Lease - $351.00 off
Location

1007 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0132 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 0111 · Avail. now

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 0122 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0327 · Avail. now

$1,855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 0837 · Avail. now

$1,855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 0826 · Avail. now

$1,855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Muse at SoCo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
w/d hookup
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
pool table
Welcome to The Muse at SoCo, located in the heart of the South Congress entertainment district, only minutes from neighborhood hotspots including Amy’s Ice Creams, Jo's Coffee, The Continental Club, Home Slice Pizza, Perla’s, Guero’s, and many more! The Muse is a down-to-earth, upscale community where you can find serenity, while also being in the heart of it all. Enjoy our newly renovated community amenities including a brand new community lounge, business center, and 24-hour fitness center. Relax by our fully redesigned sparkling pool with outdoor cabanas and grilling station. The Muse is a pet-friendly community, with no breed restrictions, and features multiple dog parks where your pets can get out and stretch their legs. Our spacious apartment homes at The Muse at SoCo offer new features and are fully equipped with Nest thermostats, granite and silestone countertops, designer cabinetry, among many more luxurious finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/monthly
restrictions: No breed restrictions
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Muse at SoCo have any available units?
The Muse at SoCo has 12 units available starting at $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does The Muse at SoCo have?
Some of The Muse at SoCo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Muse at SoCo currently offering any rent specials?
The Muse at SoCo is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: muse99 - Look and Lease - $351.00 off
Is The Muse at SoCo pet-friendly?
Yes, The Muse at SoCo is pet friendly.
Does The Muse at SoCo offer parking?
Yes, The Muse at SoCo offers parking.
Does The Muse at SoCo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Muse at SoCo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Muse at SoCo have a pool?
Yes, The Muse at SoCo has a pool.
Does The Muse at SoCo have accessible units?
No, The Muse at SoCo does not have accessible units.
Does The Muse at SoCo have units with dishwashers?
No, The Muse at SoCo does not have units with dishwashers.
