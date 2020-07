Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse coffee bar courtyard fire pit 24hr gym pool hot tub internet access accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center community garden e-payments game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room nest technology online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community

The Magnolia at Crestview unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our brand new luxury apartment homes reflect your contemporary flair. Located on North Lamar in Austin, Texas, The Magnolia at Crestview is surrounded by a variety of local restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops, and more! When you're ready to relax after exploring your neighborhood, our brand new apartments include all the comforts of home you could wish for. Choose from studio, one, two, and three bedroom layouts with thoughtfully appointed finishes and stylish interior amenities. The Magnolia also boasts a superior amenity package including a rooftop lounge, resort-style pool, and private resident fitness center. No breed restrictions or weight limits are applied toward pets and an on-site doggy spa is available to all resident pets.Enjoy the life you deserve! When you live at The Magnolia at Crestview, your address says it all.