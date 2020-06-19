All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 PM

The Beverly Austin

901 Red River St · (512) 234-4785
Rent Special
Furnished Apartments Now Available + 1 Month FREE Rent Look & Lease Special! We are still open and are offering virtual tours! We have temporarily ceased in-person tours with prospective residents.
Location

901 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1201 · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 1119 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit 1422 · Avail. now

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1103 · Avail. now

$2,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 1203 · Avail. Sep 3

$2,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 1220 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Beverly Austin.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
coffee bar
conference room
hot tub
internet access
These pet-friendly apartments in Austin, TX provide one and two bedroom layouts and all of the amenities you need to live comfortably. The Beverly at Medical Center offers a modern interior finish inside your apartment home as well as in the newly renovated amenities, including a large pet park with beautiful landscaping, Starbucks coffee machine, sparkling pool, onsite fitness center, 24 hour package lockers, business center, MW Cleaners center, and much more! The elevators in our multilevel parking garage below the building directly access your floor!

The Beverly at Medical Center has a WalkScore of 90 and is a cyclist's paradise. Backing up to the beautifully preserved Waller Creek, it’s less than a 10 minute bike commute to The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School. Also known as “The Live Music Capital of the World,” this community is the only residential option within the Red River Cultural District, the first developed district of Austin, Texas. Not only will you experience the luxury of what The Beverly at Medical district offers inside its doors, step outside onto Red River St. and experience multiple local music venues, including the popular Stubb’s BBQ and Music Hall, and unique restaurants and bars to enjoy tasty sips and eats.

Needing a furnished apartment home? We have several furnished apartment home options for rent. Contact us for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50-$75/month (based on credit)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Beverly Austin have any available units?
The Beverly Austin has 20 units available starting at $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does The Beverly Austin have?
Some of The Beverly Austin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Beverly Austin currently offering any rent specials?
The Beverly Austin is offering the following rent specials: Furnished Apartments Now Available + 1 Month FREE Rent Look & Lease Special! We are still open and are offering virtual tours! We have temporarily ceased in-person tours with prospective residents.
Is The Beverly Austin pet-friendly?
Yes, The Beverly Austin is pet friendly.
Does The Beverly Austin offer parking?
Yes, The Beverly Austin offers parking.
Does The Beverly Austin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Beverly Austin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Beverly Austin have a pool?
Yes, The Beverly Austin has a pool.
Does The Beverly Austin have accessible units?
No, The Beverly Austin does not have accessible units.
Does The Beverly Austin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Beverly Austin has units with dishwashers.
