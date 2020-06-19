The Beverly Austin

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving trash valet cats allowed coffee bar conference room hot tub internet access

These pet-friendly apartments in Austin, TX provide one and two bedroom layouts and all of the amenities you need to live comfortably. The Beverly at Medical Center offers a modern interior finish inside your apartment home as well as in the newly renovated amenities, including a large pet park with beautiful landscaping, Starbucks coffee machine, sparkling pool, onsite fitness center, 24 hour package lockers, business center, MW Cleaners center, and much more! The elevators in our multilevel parking garage below the building directly access your floor!



The Beverly at Medical Center has a WalkScore of 90 and is a cyclist's paradise. Backing up to the beautifully preserved Waller Creek, it’s less than a 10 minute bike commute to The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School. Also known as “The Live Music Capital of the World,” this community is the only residential option within the Red River Cultural District, the first developed district of Austin, Texas. Not only will you experience the luxury of what The Beverly at Medical district offers inside its doors, step outside onto Red River St. and experience multiple local music venues, including the popular Stubb’s BBQ and Music Hall, and unique restaurants and bars to enjoy tasty sips and eats.



Needing a furnished apartment home? We have several furnished apartment home options for rent. Contact us for more information!