Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Welcome to The Beckett! Located on the far Eastside of Austin, this new & affordable community offers unique and modern 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments alongside fabulous amenities! The Beckett boasts well-appointed and desirable interiors, such as fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops and full-sized washer & dryer connections. Our Texan resident will discover relaxation in the sparkling swimming pool, get fit in the 24-hour fitness center and experience an overall comfortable lifestyle! The Beckett-Modern living. Moderately priced.