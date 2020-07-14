Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible alarm system clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access elevator garage parking on-site laundry bike storage business center coffee bar green community guest parking hot tub internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving shuffle board

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to Post West Austin, a luxury apartment community in North Austin where you'll be close enough to the city, but still able to escape it all when you come home. Being right near Downtown, the 6th Street entertainment district, the University of Texas and more, you'll always find something fun to do. And when you want to be a part of nature, you'll find you're only a short distance away from Town Lake Hike and Bike Trail, where you'll find 10 miles of trails along the Colorado River as well as many other parks and nature preserves. When you come home, you love spending time relaxing at the resort-style pool or on your private balcony. Once inside your new pet-friendly apartment will may also find luxury upgrades like granite countertops and stainless steel appliances along with a kitchen island, because we know that the kitchen is the heart of the home.