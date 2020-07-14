All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Post West Austin

4330 Bull Creek Rd · (833) 988-3581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
For a limited time only, no rent due until September! Certain terms and conditions apply.
Location

4330 Bull Creek Rd, Austin, TX 78731
Rosedale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 3101 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 559 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1203 · Avail. now

$1,196

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Unit 2308 · Avail. now

$1,214

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 1118 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3409 · Avail. now

$1,797

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 4421 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,962

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 2408 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,968

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Post West Austin.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
bike storage
business center
coffee bar
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to Post West Austin, a luxury apartment community in North Austin where you'll be close enough to the city, but still able to escape it all when you come home. Being right near Downtown, the 6th Street entertainment district, the University of Texas and more, you'll always find something fun to do. And when you want to be a part of nature, you'll find you're only a short distance away from Town Lake Hike and Bike Trail, where you'll find 10 miles of trails along the Colorado River as well as many other parks and nature preserves. When you come home, you love spending time relaxing at the resort-style pool or on your private balcony. Once inside your new pet-friendly apartment will may also find luxury upgrades like granite countertops and stainless steel appliances along with a kitchen island, because we know that the kitchen is the heart of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85
Deposit: $150 1 bedroom | $250 2 bedroom | $350 3 beddroom, Up to one months rent.
Move-in Fees: $160 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 | $250 | $350
fee: $350 | $500
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Storage Details: Storage units available at $45 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Post West Austin have any available units?
Post West Austin has 52 units available starting at $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Post West Austin have?
Some of Post West Austin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Post West Austin currently offering any rent specials?
Post West Austin is offering the following rent specials: For a limited time only, no rent due until September! Certain terms and conditions apply.
Is Post West Austin pet-friendly?
Yes, Post West Austin is pet friendly.
Does Post West Austin offer parking?
Yes, Post West Austin offers parking.
Does Post West Austin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Post West Austin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Post West Austin have a pool?
Yes, Post West Austin has a pool.
Does Post West Austin have accessible units?
Yes, Post West Austin has accessible units.
Does Post West Austin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Post West Austin has units with dishwashers.
