Amenities
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to Post West Austin, a luxury apartment community in North Austin where you'll be close enough to the city, but still able to escape it all when you come home. Being right near Downtown, the 6th Street entertainment district, the University of Texas and more, you'll always find something fun to do. And when you want to be a part of nature, you'll find you're only a short distance away from Town Lake Hike and Bike Trail, where you'll find 10 miles of trails along the Colorado River as well as many other parks and nature preserves. When you come home, you love spending time relaxing at the resort-style pool or on your private balcony. Once inside your new pet-friendly apartment will may also find luxury upgrades like granite countertops and stainless steel appliances along with a kitchen island, because we know that the kitchen is the heart of the home.