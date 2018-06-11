All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

Norwalk Lofts

1314 Norwalk Lane · (512) 965-1464
Location

1314 Norwalk Lane, Austin, TX 78703
Deep Eddy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $4500 · Avail. Jul 10

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Available 07/10/20 The condo:
This stand alone, luxury condo truly has it all! This three story, 2,136 sq. ft. condo home was built in 2008. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, a flex-space/loft and 1 car garage.

The monthly rate is set at $4500 per month, including all utilities. INCLUDED in your stay is 1 monthly clean, no extra charge!

Amenities include a 60" Samsung smart TV, high speed wireless internet, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, solid wood doors, ceiling fans throughout, incredible floor to ceiling windows, modern penny tile bathrooms, high end counter tops, beautiful custom cabinetry, stainless steel Electrolux gas stove, top of the line Samsung washer and dryer, dishwasher, Nespresso coffee maker, Vitamix blender, bidets and squatty potties.

The master bedroom on the third floor contains 1 cool gel King size bed with 4-door wardrobe closet, a size-able chest with 4 large, deep drawers. The private attached master bathroom has a jacuzzi tub, custom double vanity, a sky light and stand up shower. Please note the master closet is not available for use.

The second bedroom is on the first floor. The guest bedrooms contains a full size cool gel bed and bathroom with a private entrance. The living room includes a sleeper sofa.

Downtown Austin - less than 1 mile
Lady Bird Lake - less than 1 mile
Hike and Bike trail - less than 1 mile
Hula Hut - less than 1 mile
Austin Bergstrom Airport - 20 min away
University of Texas at Austin - 10 min away

We make it easy to stay with us! Drive straight to your rental and access the home with your unique lock code. We will send you detailed check-in instructions 48 hours prior to arrival, and we're available 24 hours a day with live help should you require it.

(RLNE5835141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Norwalk Lofts have any available units?
Norwalk Lofts has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Norwalk Lofts have?
Some of Norwalk Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Norwalk Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Norwalk Lofts isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Norwalk Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Norwalk Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Norwalk Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Norwalk Lofts does offer parking.
Does Norwalk Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Norwalk Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Norwalk Lofts have a pool?
No, Norwalk Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Norwalk Lofts have accessible units?
No, Norwalk Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Norwalk Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Norwalk Lofts has units with dishwashers.
