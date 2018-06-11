Norwalk Lofts

Amenities
Available 07/10/20 The condo:
This stand alone, luxury condo truly has it all! This three story, 2,136 sq. ft. condo home was built in 2008. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, a flex-space/loft and 1 car garage.
The monthly rate is set at $4500 per month, including all utilities. INCLUDED in your stay is 1 monthly clean, no extra charge!
Amenities include a 60" Samsung smart TV, high speed wireless internet, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, solid wood doors, ceiling fans throughout, incredible floor to ceiling windows, modern penny tile bathrooms, high end counter tops, beautiful custom cabinetry, stainless steel Electrolux gas stove, top of the line Samsung washer and dryer, dishwasher, Nespresso coffee maker, Vitamix blender, bidets and squatty potties.
The master bedroom on the third floor contains 1 cool gel King size bed with 4-door wardrobe closet, a size-able chest with 4 large, deep drawers. The private attached master bathroom has a jacuzzi tub, custom double vanity, a sky light and stand up shower. Please note the master closet is not available for use.
The second bedroom is on the first floor. The guest bedrooms contains a full size cool gel bed and bathroom with a private entrance. The living room includes a sleeper sofa.
Downtown Austin - less than 1 mile
Lady Bird Lake - less than 1 mile
Hike and Bike trail - less than 1 mile
Hula Hut - less than 1 mile
Austin Bergstrom Airport - 20 min away
University of Texas at Austin - 10 min away
We make it easy to stay with us! Drive straight to your rental and access the home with your unique lock code. We will send you detailed check-in instructions 48 hours prior to arrival, and we're available 24 hours a day with live help should you require it.
(RLNE5835141)