Amenities

24hr laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Miller Square - 2 Bedroom only $1400! Pre-Lease Today!! - Miller Square features spacious one, two and three bedroom townhomes on the edge of Hyde Park. Conveniently located by the Hancock shopping center which includes: HEB, Sears, 24 Hour Fitness, Freebirds, Jasons Deli, and many more! Conveniently located minutes from downtown with easy access to I35 and major bus lines for commuters and UT Students. Inside your home, you will find large bedrooms with oversized closets, touches, new flooring, accent wall, and plenty of storage space.



Community Features

* Professionally Managed

* Beautiful Pool

* Off Street Resident Parking

* Non Smoking Community

* Onsite Laundry Center

* After-Hours Emergency Maintenance

* Pet Friendly

* Recycling



(RLNE3858708)