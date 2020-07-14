All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 25 2020 at 8:41 PM

Miller Square

918 East 40th Street · (512) 265-2274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

918 East 40th Street, Austin, TX 78751
Hancock

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Miller Square.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Miller Square - 2 Bedroom only $1400! Pre-Lease Today!! - Miller Square features spacious one, two and three bedroom townhomes on the edge of Hyde Park. Conveniently located by the Hancock shopping center which includes: HEB, Sears, 24 Hour Fitness, Freebirds, Jasons Deli, and many more! Conveniently located minutes from downtown with easy access to I35 and major bus lines for commuters and UT Students. Inside your home, you will find large bedrooms with oversized closets, touches, new flooring, accent wall, and plenty of storage space.

Community Features
* Professionally Managed
* Beautiful Pool
* Off Street Resident Parking
* Non Smoking Community
* Onsite Laundry Center
* After-Hours Emergency Maintenance
* Pet Friendly
* Recycling

(RLNE3858708)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Studio $400, 1 bdrm $500, 2 bdrm $700, 3 bdrm $900
Move-in Fees: $150 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required or included in rent.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: On a case by case basis
Parking Details: Permit Parking - One permit per lease holder.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Miller Square have any available units?
Miller Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Miller Square have?
Some of Miller Square's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Miller Square currently offering any rent specials?
Miller Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Miller Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Miller Square is pet friendly.
Does Miller Square offer parking?
Yes, Miller Square offers parking.
Does Miller Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Miller Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Miller Square have a pool?
Yes, Miller Square has a pool.
Does Miller Square have accessible units?
No, Miller Square does not have accessible units.
Does Miller Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Miller Square has units with dishwashers.
