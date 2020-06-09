Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments guest suite online portal package receiving

Introducing Melrose Place Apartments—a community where the tranquil neighborhood setting will make you feel at home from the very beginning. This is ensured by a charming selection of duplex and fourplex North Austin apartments featuring premium finishes paired with a Milwood address that puts the city’s top employers and schools within easy grasp. (+more)



Wake up every day well-rested in your bedroom, where soft carpeting and generous step-in closets give a cozy feel. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen, and let its efficient appliances, ample cabinet space, and double-basin sink, make it all that more convenient. Savor it in the spacious living area and admire all the upscale touches such as vaulted ceilings, vinyl plank flooring, and an elegant fireplace with tile hearth. You can also sip your beverage on the patio/balcony and breathe out knowing that there’s an in-unit washer/dryer set to help you tackle chores effectively.



Some of our two-bedroom apartments for rent in North Austin may