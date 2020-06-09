All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM

Melrose Place

6511 Melrose Trl · (512) 866-8625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6511 Melrose Trl, Austin, TX 78729
Milwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6403C · Avail. Aug 17

$1,188

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 6100C · Avail. Aug 24

$1,192

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 6501D · Avail. Aug 14

$1,288

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Melrose Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
guest suite
online portal
package receiving
Introducing Melrose Place Apartments—a community where the tranquil neighborhood setting will make you feel at home from the very beginning. This is ensured by a charming selection of duplex and fourplex North Austin apartments featuring premium finishes paired with a Milwood address that puts the city’s top employers and schools within easy grasp. (+more)

Wake up every day well-rested in your bedroom, where soft carpeting and generous step-in closets give a cozy feel. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen, and let its efficient appliances, ample cabinet space, and double-basin sink, make it all that more convenient. Savor it in the spacious living area and admire all the upscale touches such as vaulted ceilings, vinyl plank flooring, and an elegant fireplace with tile hearth. You can also sip your beverage on the patio/balcony and breathe out knowing that there’s an in-unit washer/dryer set to help you tackle chores effectively.

Some of our two-bedroom apartments for rent in North Austin may

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: starts at $100
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $20
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $20
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Melrose Place have any available units?
Melrose Place has 3 units available starting at $1,188 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Melrose Place have?
Some of Melrose Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Melrose Place currently offering any rent specials?
Melrose Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Melrose Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Melrose Place is pet friendly.
Does Melrose Place offer parking?
Yes, Melrose Place offers parking.
Does Melrose Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Melrose Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Melrose Place have a pool?
No, Melrose Place does not have a pool.
Does Melrose Place have accessible units?
Yes, Melrose Place has accessible units.
Does Melrose Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Melrose Place has units with dishwashers.
