LP1 Research - #1032
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

LP1 Research - #1032

3204 Manchaca Road · No Longer Available
Location

3204 Manchaca Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
google fiber
Fantastic South Austin corner condo with quick access to S. Lamar, 360 and 290. Walk to dine and shop, near Barton Creek Greenbelt. Gated with community pool and dog park, plus water and trash included. Unit is tucked around corner with covered balcony facing back of the complex with tree views. Open plan with bamboo floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, pantry and washer/dryer. Google fiber available. Bus stop just outside complex. Pet friendly. Security deposit $1095. $20/parking permit.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Register for a self-showing: https://rently.com/properties/1490647. (Once registered, please contact us for the gate code.)

If you prefer to stay at home during shelter in place, watch our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/rsync4v.

NOTE: Please practice safe hygiene at this time by wearing gloves, using sanitizer wipes, etc. If you don't feel comfortable visiting in person, once you have seen the virtual tour you are welcome to apply: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #1032 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #1032 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #1032 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #1032's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #1032 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #1032 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #1032 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1032 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #1032 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1032 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #1032 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1032 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #1032 have a pool?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1032 has a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #1032 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #1032 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #1032 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #1032 does not have units with dishwashers.
