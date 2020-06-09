LP1 Research - #1032

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool 24hr maintenance google fiber

Fantastic South Austin corner condo with quick access to S. Lamar, 360 and 290. Walk to dine and shop, near Barton Creek Greenbelt. Gated with community pool and dog park, plus water and trash included. Unit is tucked around corner with covered balcony facing back of the complex with tree views. Open plan with bamboo floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, pantry and washer/dryer. Google fiber available. Bus stop just outside complex. Pet friendly. Security deposit $1095. $20/parking permit.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Register for a self-showing: https://rently.com/properties/1490647. (Once registered, please contact us for the gate code.)



If you prefer to stay at home during shelter in place, watch our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/rsync4v.



NOTE: Please practice safe hygiene at this time by wearing gloves, using sanitizer wipes, etc. If you don't feel comfortable visiting in person, once you have seen the virtual tour you are welcome to apply: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

