Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly business center coffee bar dog grooming area dog park internet access package receiving smoke-free community

Korina at the Grove will offer a wide variety of studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes. With multiple dining options, shopping, and convenient access to Mopac, Korina is the perfect choice in Central Austin. Live your best life with amenities that will leave your guests saying "wow." Enjoy our 24-hour fitness club, comfortable coworking spaces, a rooftop lounge with skyline entertaining options, and a refreshing swimming pool. With so much to do in the perfect location, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits. Embrace it.