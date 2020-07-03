All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
Indie.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Indie
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Indie

1630 E 6th St · (909) 757-0659
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
East Cesar Chavez
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1630 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 1503 · Avail. now

$994

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 355 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1415 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,559

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 466 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Indie.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
furnished
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
fire pit
guest suite
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
Look & Lease within 24hours to receive up to one month free + $50 app/admin/deposit on select units!LIKE AUSTIN, INDIE MARCHES TO ITS OWN BEAT. AS AUSTIN'S PREMIERE BOUTIQUE APARTMENT COMMUNITY, SMALLER SPACE DOES NOT EQUAL SMALLER FUNCTION. EACH UNIT HAS BEEN INTELLIGENTLY DESIGNED AND FURNISHED TO MAXIMIZE SPACE AND FUNCTIONALITY, SO THAT YOU CAN LIVE LARGE IN EAST AUSTIN AT A FRACTION OF THE COST.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - studio, 1 bedroom; $300 - 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $11 trash per month; $5 pest control per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 1
rent: $10
restrictions: Up to 80 lbs. Aggressive breed restrictions.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Indie have any available units?
Indie has 2 units available starting at $994 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Indie have?
Some of Indie's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Indie currently offering any rent specials?
Indie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Indie pet-friendly?
Yes, Indie is pet friendly.
Does Indie offer parking?
Yes, Indie offers parking.
Does Indie have units with washers and dryers?
No, Indie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Indie have a pool?
Yes, Indie has a pool.
Does Indie have accessible units?
Yes, Indie has accessible units.
Does Indie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Indie has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Tree
3715 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Eleven
811 E 11th St
Austin, TX 78702
The Villas
9036 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Nalle Woods of Westlake
4700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78746
The Park on Brodie Lane
6607 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
The Park at Estancia
820 Camino Vaquero Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
Townhollow Apartments
1200 Treadwell Street
Austin, TX 78704
The Club at Summer Valley
744 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak HillPleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwoodEast Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-TexasThe University of Texas at Austin