Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - studio, 1 bedroom; $300 - 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $11 trash per month; $5 pest control per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 1
rent: $10
restrictions: Up to 80 lbs. Aggressive breed restrictions.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.