All apartments in Austin
Find more places like IMT Residences at Riata.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
IMT Residences at Riata
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:21 PM

IMT Residences at Riata

5705 Diehl Trl · (512) 960-3328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
MOVE-IN SPECIAL $99 Application and Admin Fee (a $115 value)!* *Restrictions may apply. APPLE EMPLOYEES - Contact us to learn more about your PREFERRED EMPLOYER DISCOUNT
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Milwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5705 Diehl Trl, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 012203 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 015206 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit 013126 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 013228 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 013115 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 016201 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from IMT Residences at Riata.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
new construction
online portal
elevator
garage
car charging
internet cafe
pool table
smoke-free community
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** Located in a prime location in Austin, Texas, adjacent to the new Apple corporate campus, this brand new community features one and two bedroom apartment homes and townhomes. Live Different! Residents enjoy a unique living experience when they come home to their eco-friendly, modern and high tech home. From the keyless smartphone home access and USB port in the gourmet kitchen, to the ENERGY STAR&reg; appliances and Nest thermostat, every thoughtfully designed floorplan is custom designed for your comfort and convenience. IMT Residences at Riata makes the perfect living environment for residents who want it all including an extensive list of amenities ranging from indoor Fitness Zones, Cyber Lounge and Entertainment Pavilion, to outdoor luxuries such as a pool with sun shelf and entertainment spaces with a fire pit, gas barbecue grills, and a gorgeous illuminated glass gabion sitting wall. Come home to green living composed of quality, eco-friendly materials designed to make the living experience as healthy and efficient as possible. From the very beginning, each aspect is thoughtfully planned to minimize our ecological footprint. Expect water efficient and energy efficient products in every apartment and townhome throughout the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: No weight restrictions, breed restrictions apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does IMT Residences at Riata have any available units?
IMT Residences at Riata has 14 units available starting at $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does IMT Residences at Riata have?
Some of IMT Residences at Riata's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is IMT Residences at Riata currently offering any rent specials?
IMT Residences at Riata is offering the following rent specials: MOVE-IN SPECIAL $99 Application and Admin Fee (a $115 value)!* *Restrictions may apply. APPLE EMPLOYEES - Contact us to learn more about your PREFERRED EMPLOYER DISCOUNT
Is IMT Residences at Riata pet-friendly?
Yes, IMT Residences at Riata is pet friendly.
Does IMT Residences at Riata offer parking?
Yes, IMT Residences at Riata offers parking.
Does IMT Residences at Riata have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, IMT Residences at Riata offers units with in unit laundry.
Does IMT Residences at Riata have a pool?
Yes, IMT Residences at Riata has a pool.
Does IMT Residences at Riata have accessible units?
No, IMT Residences at Riata does not have accessible units.
Does IMT Residences at Riata have units with dishwashers?
Yes, IMT Residences at Riata has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for IMT Residences at Riata?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bee Caves Vistas
6508 Steep Cactus Trl
Austin, TX 78735
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
James on South First
8800 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Camden Shadow Brook
811 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Short Hills North
8033 Gessner Dr
Austin, TX 78753
The Club at Summer Valley
744 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Summer Grove
7905 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity