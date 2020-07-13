Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access key fob access new construction online portal elevator garage car charging internet cafe pool table smoke-free community

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** Located in a prime location in Austin, Texas, adjacent to the new Apple corporate campus, this brand new community features one and two bedroom apartment homes and townhomes. Live Different! Residents enjoy a unique living experience when they come home to their eco-friendly, modern and high tech home. From the keyless smartphone home access and USB port in the gourmet kitchen, to the ENERGY STAR® appliances and Nest thermostat, every thoughtfully designed floorplan is custom designed for your comfort and convenience. IMT Residences at Riata makes the perfect living environment for residents who want it all including an extensive list of amenities ranging from indoor Fitness Zones, Cyber Lounge and Entertainment Pavilion, to outdoor luxuries such as a pool with sun shelf and entertainment spaces with a fire pit, gas barbecue grills, and a gorgeous illuminated glass gabion sitting wall. Come home to green living composed of quality, eco-friendly materials designed to make the living experience as healthy and efficient as possible. From the very beginning, each aspect is thoughtfully planned to minimize our ecological footprint. Expect water efficient and energy efficient products in every apartment and townhome throughout the community.