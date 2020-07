Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet fireplace range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool pool table e-payments package receiving tennis court garage carport hot tub racquetball court

Hunt Club Apartments in North Austin, Texas offers updated one and two bedroom apartment homes in a perfect community setting with just about every amenity you can think of. Your choice of indoor and outdoor sports courts compliment our fully-equipped fitness center, plus a playground for the kids! Our pet-friendly neighborhood also provided a spacious outdoor dog gymnasium with plenty of extra green space to just run around. If you work outside of the immediate area, you are just about equidistant between the Mopac/Loop 1 or IH-35 highways to take you north or south. Shopping, dining, and entertainment are also just minutes away.