Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

Fashion Aire Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
1405 North Loop Boulevard · (512) 488-5630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1405 North Loop Boulevard, Austin, TX 78756
Brentwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fashion Aire Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
Located in the heart of old north Austin, FashionAire is the perfect fusion of our “Keep Austin Weird” spirit and the new modern vibe.

This Brentwood oasis is blocks from stylish restaurants and eclectic shopping, and only minutes away from UT campus and downtown Austin. Stop by for a visit, and let our professional management team help you find your perfect home here at FashionAire.

Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Restricted Breeds Apply.
Parking Details: Free Parking. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fashion Aire Apartments have any available units?
Fashion Aire Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Fashion Aire Apartments have?
Some of Fashion Aire Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fashion Aire Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fashion Aire Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fashion Aire Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fashion Aire Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fashion Aire Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fashion Aire Apartments offers parking.
Does Fashion Aire Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fashion Aire Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fashion Aire Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Fashion Aire Apartments has a pool.
Does Fashion Aire Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Fashion Aire Apartments has accessible units.
Does Fashion Aire Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fashion Aire Apartments has units with dishwashers.
