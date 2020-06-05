Fashion Aire Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub granite counters ice maker microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access online portal

Located in the heart of old north Austin, FashionAire is the perfect fusion of our “Keep Austin Weird” spirit and the new modern vibe.



This Brentwood oasis is blocks from stylish restaurants and eclectic shopping, and only minutes away from UT campus and downtown Austin. Stop by for a visit, and let our professional management team help you find your perfect home here at FashionAire.



Schedule your tour today!