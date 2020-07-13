All apartments in Austin
Delwood Station
Delwood Station

1230 E 38th 1/2 St · (512) 898-9331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1230 E 38th 1/2 St, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bed 1 Bath-1

$1,224

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Delwood Station.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Welcome to Delwood Station Apartments
Conveniently located in the Cherrywood neighborhood, Delwood Station Apartments is the perfect location for walking or biking to local shops, bars and restaurants, the University of Texas and downtown Austin with a 73 walking score and a 78 bike score.

Delwood Station offers one and two bedroom floor plans, contemporary fixtures and appliances, a prestine pool, great outdoor living space, onsite fitness center, onsite laundry and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400 for 1 bedroom; $500 for 2 bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25 Monthly Pet Rent
restrictions: No breed or weight restrictions
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Delwood Station have any available units?
Delwood Station offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,224. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Delwood Station have?
Some of Delwood Station's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Delwood Station currently offering any rent specials?
Delwood Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Delwood Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Delwood Station is pet friendly.
Does Delwood Station offer parking?
Yes, Delwood Station offers parking.
Does Delwood Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, Delwood Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Delwood Station have a pool?
Yes, Delwood Station has a pool.
Does Delwood Station have accessible units?
Yes, Delwood Station has accessible units.
Does Delwood Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Delwood Station has units with dishwashers.
