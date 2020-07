Citadel Tech Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill yoga parking internet access trash valet

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The natural landscapes north of Austin form the perfect backdrop for modern living at Citadel at Tech Ridge. Here, you will find resort style amenities including a refreshing pool and grilling areas ideal for cozy nights or casual get-togethers. Suburban living is taken to new heights with lushly landscaped grounds, a fully equipped fitness club, business cafe and resident lounge. Bright open floorplans feature gourmet kitchens, indulgent baths and private balconies. Each home is appointed with custom level finishes and design details. Find your contemporary apartment home at Citadel at Tech Ridge today!