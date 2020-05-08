All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Chaparosa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Chaparosa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

Chaparosa

3110 Red River Street · (512) 290-7365
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Hancock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3110 Red River Street, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious affordable ready to move in-Suite 301 - Property Id: 295607

Beautiful Sterling Crest Condos offer a hip and upscale community in a superb location just moments from Downtown, New Dell Medical Center School and ideal for Law , Music, Engineering students attending The University of Texas. This high end and contemporary community was build with energy efficient fixtures with an array of floor plans to choose from including studio, and three bedroom layouts. Decked out with unique features such as hardwood floors, fiberglass entrance doors with emtrek electronic key-coded locks, double panels windows and much more. Enjoy cooking your meals in the fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and porcelain floors. Take a break from the hot Texas Summer and jump in the community pool with your guests. Sterling Crest Condos are an ideal choice for students or professionals and are available for lease. Inquire now for showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295607
Property Id 295607

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5837924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chaparosa have any available units?
Chaparosa has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Chaparosa have?
Some of Chaparosa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chaparosa currently offering any rent specials?
Chaparosa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chaparosa pet-friendly?
No, Chaparosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does Chaparosa offer parking?
No, Chaparosa does not offer parking.
Does Chaparosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chaparosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chaparosa have a pool?
Yes, Chaparosa has a pool.
Does Chaparosa have accessible units?
No, Chaparosa does not have accessible units.
Does Chaparosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chaparosa has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Chaparosa?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr
Austin, TX 78721
Windsor Burnet
10301 Burnet Road
Austin, TX 78758
Bluff Springs Townhomes
7100 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Society SoCo
6001 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
Trio
2317 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
Hillside Place
4821 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Terra
8300 Bluff Springs Road
Austin, TX 78744
IMT @ The Domain
3001 Esperanza Xing
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity