Avesta Altura

Amenities
Altura apartment homes are conveniently located in the Riverside area of Austin, TX. Our property sits on a 4 acre hillside offering breathtaking views of downtown while located just minutes from interstate 35. Close to Lady Bird Lake, The Hub by Amazon, hike and bike trails, local restaurants, grocery stores, entertainment, Austin International Airport and the downtown district. A one of a kind property that offers remodeled homes, in which select apartments feature upgraded appliances, plank flooring, granite counters, ceramic tile, updated fixtures and much more. With fifteen buildings ranging from 2 to 3 stories, Altura is surrounded by lush landscaping, mature trees, stunning courtyards, and a spacious sun deck. A thoughtful amenity package includes fitness center, dog park, pool and business center.Stop by a tour today!