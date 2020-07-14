Avesta Altura

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed carport hot tub internet access package receiving

Altura apartment homes are conveniently located in the Riverside area of Austin, TX. Our property sits on a 4 acre hillside offering breathtaking views of downtown while located just minutes from interstate 35. Close to Lady Bird Lake, The Hub by Amazon, hike and bike trails, local restaurants, grocery stores, entertainment, Austin International Airport and the downtown district. A one of a kind property that offers remodeled homes, in which select apartments feature upgraded appliances, plank flooring, granite counters, ceramic tile, updated fixtures and much more. With fifteen buildings ranging from 2 to 3 stories, Altura is surrounded by lush landscaping, mature trees, stunning courtyards, and a spacious sun deck. A thoughtful amenity package includes fitness center, dog park, pool and business center.Stop by a tour today!