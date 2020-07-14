All apartments in Austin
Avesta Altura

1911 Willow Creek Dr · (512) 337-9837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1911 Willow Creek Dr, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1923-23-202 · Avail. Sep 6

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 1907-07-206 · Avail. Oct 4

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 1909-09-302 · Avail. Jul 27

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1929-29-201 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 1913-13-105 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 1925-25-208 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avesta Altura.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
carport
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
Altura apartment homes are conveniently located in the Riverside area of Austin, TX. Our property sits on a 4 acre hillside offering breathtaking views of downtown while located just minutes from interstate 35. Close to Lady Bird Lake, The Hub by Amazon, hike and bike trails, local restaurants, grocery stores, entertainment, Austin International Airport and the downtown district. A one of a kind property that offers remodeled homes, in which select apartments feature upgraded appliances, plank flooring, granite counters, ceramic tile, updated fixtures and much more. With fifteen buildings ranging from 2 to 3 stories, Altura is surrounded by lush landscaping, mature trees, stunning courtyards, and a spacious sun deck. A thoughtful amenity package includes fitness center, dog park, pool and business center.Stop by a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20 per month per pet
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avesta Altura have any available units?
Avesta Altura has 31 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Avesta Altura have?
Some of Avesta Altura's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avesta Altura currently offering any rent specials?
Avesta Altura is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avesta Altura pet-friendly?
Yes, Avesta Altura is pet friendly.
Does Avesta Altura offer parking?
Yes, Avesta Altura offers parking.
Does Avesta Altura have units with washers and dryers?
No, Avesta Altura does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Avesta Altura have a pool?
Yes, Avesta Altura has a pool.
Does Avesta Altura have accessible units?
No, Avesta Altura does not have accessible units.
Does Avesta Altura have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avesta Altura has units with dishwashers.
