Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard e-payments google fiber internet cafe key fob access media room online portal

Situated in Southeast Austin, Texas, near convenient shops and eateries, the one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent at Array Apartments offer a great home base for exploring the city. Our community enjoys easy access to I-35 and public transportation, plus we’re just minutes from downtown Austin. Hop on your bike and connect to the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail, featuring 10 miles of urban pathway that hugs the water’s edge. The path connects to the Boardwalk at Lady Bird Lake where you can take in striking views of the city skyline. If you are still feeling ambitious, rent a stand-up paddleboard or kayak and head out on the lake for a relaxing paddle.