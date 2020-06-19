All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:57 PM

9901 McNeil Drive

9901 Mcneil Drive · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9901 Mcneil Drive, Austin, TX 78750

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
valet service
volleyball court
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

You're in the middle of a heated meeting in your fancy new boardroom, the one with the live cherrywood table lined with tastefully selected leather swivel chairs from that world-renowned Swedish designer. Anyways, you're intensely negotiating with a group of investors who are seriously considering purchasing your company for many millions of dollars. It's that company you started when you serendipitously espoused that awesome idea while being all zen in your spectacularly designed luxury apartment. You know, creating the world's largest online market for handcrafted doggie shoes. 

 

Anyways, through deft statesmanship, clever negotiating, and maybe even a little shady back-room dealing, you've secured a huge buyout worth lots of millions, shocking analysts all over the world. Victory has arrived! All because of that awesome new apartment that you got. What a crazy world right?!

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Expansive, Luxury Floor Plans

In-Home Washer and Dryer

Huge Walk-In Closets

Black Whirlpool Kitchen Appliances

Cable and Internet Ready

Built-In Bookcases

Built-In Desk Area with USB Outlets

Garden Soaking Tubs

Pool and Nature Preserve Views

Attached Garages Available

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

24-Hour State-of-the-Art Fitness Center

Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Walk-In Beach Entry

Private, WiFi-Enabled, Poolside Cabanas

Outdoor Gourmet Grill Area with 70-Inch TV

Separate Volleyball Pool

Off-Leash Dog Park with WiFi

Private Gated Entry

Luxury WiFi-Enabled Clubhouse

24-Hour Availability

Starbucks Coffee Bar

Professional Business Center

Onsite 24-Hour Maintenance

Valet Door-to-Door Trash Service

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9901 McNeil Drive have any available units?
9901 McNeil Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9901 McNeil Drive have?
Some of 9901 McNeil Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9901 McNeil Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9901 McNeil Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9901 McNeil Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9901 McNeil Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9901 McNeil Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9901 McNeil Drive does offer parking.
Does 9901 McNeil Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9901 McNeil Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9901 McNeil Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9901 McNeil Drive has a pool.
Does 9901 McNeil Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 9901 McNeil Drive has accessible units.
Does 9901 McNeil Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9901 McNeil Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
