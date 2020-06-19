9900 S IH 35 SB, Bldg F Suite 700

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth."
After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff.
Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Refrigerator
Ample Storage Available
Hard Surface CounterTops
Deep-Soaking Bath Tub
Microwave Included
Private Patio/Balcony
Built-in Computer desk
Fireplace
Washer/Dryer Connections
Available in select homes
Crown molding
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Resort-Style Pool with Heated Spa
Resident Clubhouse with WiFi
Private Garages Available
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Fitness Center
Barbecue Grills
Gated, Limited-Access Community
Easy Access to I-35 and Downtown Austin
Free Group Fitness Classes
Outdoor Fireplace with Lounge Seating
Recycling Available