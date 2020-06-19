All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

9900 S IH 35 SB, Bldg F Suite 700

9900 S Ih 35 Svrd Sb · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9900 S Ih 35 Svrd Sb, Austin, TX 78748

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth."

After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff.

Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda.

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Refrigerator

Ample Storage Available

Hard Surface CounterTops

Deep-Soaking Bath Tub

Microwave Included

Private Patio/Balcony

Built-in Computer desk

Fireplace

Washer/Dryer Connections

Available in select homes

Crown molding

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Resort-Style Pool with Heated Spa

Resident Clubhouse with WiFi

Private Garages Available

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Fitness Center

Barbecue Grills

Gated, Limited-Access Community

Easy Access to I-35 and Downtown Austin

Free Group Fitness Classes

Outdoor Fireplace with Lounge Seating

Recycling Available

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9900 S IH 35 SB, Bldg F Suite 700 have any available units?
9900 S IH 35 SB, Bldg F Suite 700 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9900 S IH 35 SB, Bldg F Suite 700 have?
Some of 9900 S IH 35 SB, Bldg F Suite 700's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9900 S IH 35 SB, Bldg F Suite 700 currently offering any rent specials?
9900 S IH 35 SB, Bldg F Suite 700 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9900 S IH 35 SB, Bldg F Suite 700 pet-friendly?
No, 9900 S IH 35 SB, Bldg F Suite 700 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9900 S IH 35 SB, Bldg F Suite 700 offer parking?
Yes, 9900 S IH 35 SB, Bldg F Suite 700 does offer parking.
Does 9900 S IH 35 SB, Bldg F Suite 700 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9900 S IH 35 SB, Bldg F Suite 700 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9900 S IH 35 SB, Bldg F Suite 700 have a pool?
Yes, 9900 S IH 35 SB, Bldg F Suite 700 has a pool.
Does 9900 S IH 35 SB, Bldg F Suite 700 have accessible units?
Yes, 9900 S IH 35 SB, Bldg F Suite 700 has accessible units.
Does 9900 S IH 35 SB, Bldg F Suite 700 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9900 S IH 35 SB, Bldg F Suite 700 does not have units with dishwashers.
