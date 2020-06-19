9900 S IH 35 SB, Bldg F Suite 700

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth."



After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff.



Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda.



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Refrigerator



Ample Storage Available



Hard Surface CounterTops



Deep-Soaking Bath Tub



Microwave Included



Private Patio/Balcony



Built-in Computer desk



Fireplace



Washer/Dryer Connections



Available in select homes



Crown molding



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Resort-Style Pool with Heated Spa



Resident Clubhouse with WiFi



Private Garages Available



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



Fitness Center



Barbecue Grills



Gated, Limited-Access Community



Easy Access to I-35 and Downtown Austin



Free Group Fitness Classes



Outdoor Fireplace with Lounge Seating



Recycling Available



