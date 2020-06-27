9900 MCNEIL DRIVE

Amenities

When you visualize apartment perfection, this community will come to mind. The amenities are extraordinary and include shimmering swimming pools, multiple sun decks, a state-of-the-art fitness studio, a full-service business center, a coffee bar and Wi-Fi in all common areas. Whether you want to play, relax or gather with friends, this community offers countless options! Interior features include ceiling fans with lights, custom round corners, crown molding, track lighting, washer and dryer hookups, ample storage space and a garden-style bathtub. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.