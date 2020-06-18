99 Rainey St

Amenities
A few years ago, a mysterious rift in the space time continuum appeared right on Rainey Street, a once quiet and cozy row of quaint homes. After much shock and confusion, it was later discovered that this rift in the universe was caused by a group of future humans from the year 2501, whom said to hail from the yet to be discovered Nation of Funk with the ability to construct stellar buildings of intergalactic glory. Gracefully, they decided to show us an example of their majesty, and built this lovely community where wonderful people like you can live.
Apartment Amenities
Floor to ceiling windows with views
Double paned noise reducing windows
Wood Style Floors
Patios and Balconies
Ceiling Fans in Every Bedroom
Oversized Garden Style Tubs
Standing Tile and Glass Showers
Open Kitchen Plan with Islands
Glass-front Shaker Cabinets
Under Cabinet Lighting
ENERGYSTAR Stainless Appliances
Quartz Countertops Throughout
Upgraded Lighting Throughout
Undermounted Kitchen and Vanity Sinks
Nest Programmable Thermostats
Convenience ledge at Apartment Entry
USB Outlets
Teal Hot Water System
Community Amenities
Rooftop Infinity Edge Pool overlooking downtown, and Lady Bird Lake
Poolside BBQ/Outdoor Entertaining Area
Poolside Covered Cabanas with Outdoor TV's
Large Amenity Areas with 24/7 access
Common Spaces for Social Gatherings
Professional Demonstration Kitchen in Clubhouse
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center (Overlooking Pool on the Top Floor of the Building)
Coffee Bar
Controlled-Access Parking
Private Conference Room
Fenced in Dog Park with Pet Washing Stations
24 hr access Parcel Pending lockers for package delivery
Onsite Eateries
Clubhouse with Large Amenity Areas for Social Gatherings
Cyber Café
Valet Trash
Dry Cleaning Delivery
Preferred Parking for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles
Electric Charging Stations