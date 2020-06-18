99 Rainey St

Amenities

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



A few years ago, a mysterious rift in the space time continuum appeared right on Rainey Street, a once quiet and cozy row of quaint homes. After much shock and confusion, it was later discovered that this rift in the universe was caused by a group of future humans from the year 2501, whom said to hail from the yet to be discovered Nation of Funk with the ability to construct stellar buildings of intergalactic glory. Gracefully, they decided to show us an example of their majesty, and built this lovely community where wonderful people like you can live.



Apartment Amenities



Floor to ceiling windows with views



Double paned noise reducing windows



Wood Style Floors



Patios and Balconies



Ceiling Fans in Every Bedroom



Oversized Garden Style Tubs



Standing Tile and Glass Showers



Open Kitchen Plan with Islands



Glass-front Shaker Cabinets



Under Cabinet Lighting



ENERGYSTAR Stainless Appliances



Quartz Countertops Throughout



Upgraded Lighting Throughout



Undermounted Kitchen and Vanity Sinks



Nest Programmable Thermostats



Convenience ledge at Apartment Entry



USB Outlets



Teal Hot Water System



Community Amenities



Rooftop Infinity Edge Pool overlooking downtown, and Lady Bird Lake



Poolside BBQ/Outdoor Entertaining Area



Poolside Covered Cabanas with Outdoor TV's



Large Amenity Areas with 24/7 access



Common Spaces for Social Gatherings



Professional Demonstration Kitchen in Clubhouse



State-of-the-Art Fitness Center (Overlooking Pool on the Top Floor of the Building)



Coffee Bar



Controlled-Access Parking



Private Conference Room



Fenced in Dog Park with Pet Washing Stations



24 hr access Parcel Pending lockers for package delivery



Onsite Eateries



Clubhouse with Large Amenity Areas for Social Gatherings



Cyber Café



Valet Trash



Dry Cleaning Delivery



Preferred Parking for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles



Electric Charging Stations



